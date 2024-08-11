Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,444 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.55. 3,879,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

