Meta Games Coin (MGC) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,204.31

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $217.79 million and approximately $29,204.31 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.20615641 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $52,163.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

