Meta Games Coin (MGC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $224.45 million and approximately $25,062.21 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.20615641 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $52,163.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

