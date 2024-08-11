Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Methanex Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$57.93 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$53.00 and a 1 year high of C$74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00. In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00. Also, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total value of C$27,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $325,421. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

