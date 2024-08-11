MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.61 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,749.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 647,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.