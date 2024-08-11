Mitchell R. Butier Sells 3,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,574,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AVY opened at $207.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day moving average of $216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,292,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $102,117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $44,837,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

