Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,240,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mitek Systems by 852.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 735,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 658,603 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 259.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553,379 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

