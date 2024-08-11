Mizuho Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $570.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $540.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $601.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $541.15. 1,742,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,197. McKesson has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.