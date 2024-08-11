MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 53 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $535.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

