MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,659. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

