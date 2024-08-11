MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,184 shares of company stock worth $14,719,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

