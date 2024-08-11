MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $340,097,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.