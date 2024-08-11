MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $489,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. 5,175,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

