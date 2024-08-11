MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 657,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,020. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $94.49.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,195. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

