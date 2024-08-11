MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 286 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,052,000 after buying an additional 148,434 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.