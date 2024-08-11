ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

Barrington Research upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised ModivCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MODV

ModivCare Stock Performance

MODV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,136. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.