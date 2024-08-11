Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and $41.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $149.45 or 0.00248301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,189.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00567218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00100693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031450 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00034389 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068437 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

