Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 497,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,999. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,270,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

