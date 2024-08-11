Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 218,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

