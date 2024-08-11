Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS ITA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 446,241 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

