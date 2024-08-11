Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.6% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,008. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

