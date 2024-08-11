My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,895.25

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $159,895.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001479 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002016 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

