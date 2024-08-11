Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 1.0 %

MYGN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 721,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10,724.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

