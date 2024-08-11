N-able (NYSE:NABL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

N-able Stock Down 4.3 %

NABL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at N-able

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of N-able by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of N-able by 3.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of N-able by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter worth $30,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

