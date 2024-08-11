N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. N-able updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

N-able Trading Down 4.3 %

NABL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 544,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,234. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 551,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 551,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

