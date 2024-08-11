Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $121.53 million and $4.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,615.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00567936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00102767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00255212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00034441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068516 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

