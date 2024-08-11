Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 4,125,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

