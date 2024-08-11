NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $196.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,204,933,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,502,073 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,204,844,285 with 1,110,167,669 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.14010193 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $157,285,000.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

