Needham & Company LLC Cuts Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $65.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of ALAB opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

