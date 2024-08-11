Needham & Company LLC Cuts Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $25.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 513,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,812. The firm has a market cap of $890.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $120,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

