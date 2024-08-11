Needham & Company LLC Increases MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $156.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 830,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,260. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

