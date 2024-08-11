Needham & Company LLC Raises Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $31.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Veracyte Trading Down 2.3 %

Veracyte stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Veracyte's quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,686 shares of company stock valued at $527,807. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 67.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

