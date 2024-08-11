Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

