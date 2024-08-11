Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 239.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 5,107,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,542. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

