Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.
OCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
