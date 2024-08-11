Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,429,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 in the last ninety days. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nerdy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

