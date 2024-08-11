NetMind Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.86 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $95.10 million and $5.86 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00004095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,378,944 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.53662316 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,568,341.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

