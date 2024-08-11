Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.32. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.