Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NVRO opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Nevro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 490.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 154.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

