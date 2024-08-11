Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 1,729,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nevro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

