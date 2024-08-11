NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.49 or 0.98411430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

