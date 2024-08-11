Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

