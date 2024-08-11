Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.84 million. Nova also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.730 EPS.

Nova Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NVMI traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.19. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Nova has a 1 year low of $90.59 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.60.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

