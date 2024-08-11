Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Novanta stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.22. 159,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 38.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
