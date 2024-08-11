NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

