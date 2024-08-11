Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $500.15 million, a P/E ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

