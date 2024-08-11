Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 2,470,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $69.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

