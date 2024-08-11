nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $82.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in nVent Electric by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $109,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

