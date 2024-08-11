Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

