Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $400.26 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $400.26 million and $9.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.30 or 0.04349638 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00035245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06408422 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,107,691.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

